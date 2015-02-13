CALGARY Canadian Agriculture Minister Gerry Ritz on Friday said he was not worried that the country's first case of mad cow disease since 2011 would hit beef exports.

Ritz also told reporters in Calgary that the beef cow found to have mad cow disease earlier in the week did not come from the farm in Alberta where it was discovered.

