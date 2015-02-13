Trump aides, lawmakers hold talks to revive healthcare bill
WASHINGTON Top White House officials met moderate and conservative Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives on Monday in an effort to revive a plan to repeal and replace Obamacare.
CALGARY Canadian Agriculture Minister Gerry Ritz on Friday said he was not worried that the country's first case of mad cow disease since 2011 would hit beef exports.
Ritz also told reporters in Calgary that the beef cow found to have mad cow disease earlier in the week did not come from the farm in Alberta where it was discovered.
(Reporting by Scott Haggett, writing by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
CHICAGO About one in 10 pregnant women with confirmed Zika infections had a fetus or baby with birth defects, offering the clearest picture yet of the risk of Zika infection during pregnancy, U.S. researchers said on Tuesday.
(Reuters Health) - - Patients are regularly urged by their doctors to quit drinking soda - only to leave the doctor’s office and come face to face with a Big Gulp. Not at the University of California, San Francisco Medical Center.