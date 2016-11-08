Madonna says Malawi visit for charity but not adoption
LILONGWE U.S. pop star Madonna denied on Wednesday that she was in Malawi to adopt two more children, saying her visit was strictly for her charity work in the African nation.
TORONTO Man Booker Prize finalist Madeleine Thien on Monday won Canada's Giller Prize, the country's richest fiction award, for "Do Not Say We Have Nothing", about a young woman's flight from China after the Tiananmen Square protests.
The C$100,000 ($74,700) prize was awarded in Toronto by a five-member jury.
The jury wrote that they were entranced by the book's "detailed, layered, complex drama of classical musicians and their loved ones trying to survive two monstrous insults to their humanity: Mao Zedong’s Cultural Revolution in mid-twentieth century China and the Tiananmen Square massacre."
The book had also been nominated for the Booker Prize, but last month lost out to American Paul Beatty's "The Sellout", a biting satire on race relations in the United States.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Michael Perry)
NEW YORK George Orwell's "1984" novel about a dystopian future under an authoritarian regime is back as a bestseller and being reprinted decades after it was written as readers grapple with Donald Trump administration's defense of "alternative facts."
Discovery Communications Inc's UK unit said on Wednesday negotiations with Sky Plc for a new carriage deal reached an impasse over a price dispute, threatening a blackout of Discovery channels from Sky's platform.