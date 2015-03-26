Below are key quotes from an appearance by Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz in London:

ON CORE INFLATION:

"(There are) significant things in there that we need to see through. They are idiosyncratic, or they are exchange-rate effects. So idiosyncratic includes meat prices, which went up a lot last year, and telecommunications prices that went up a lot last year. Those will run out a little later this year and as well the exchange rate effect, which now is in the order of 0.3, possibly 0.4 percent, is also a temporary phenomenon, so as it works it way through, there will be a bit of a bulge in core inflation and then it will run off. So for us, underlying inflation is around 1.6, perhaps 1.7 percent, the economy still has a large gap, it has excess capacity, room to grow, and until that gap has closed it will be a risk of declining underlying inflation. So we have to continue to see through those things to make those kinds of decisions."

ON THE APRIL RATE MOVE:

"I'm not going to comment on the specific interest rate outlook but in terms of the economy, the sorts of things that we have to look at (are) how is the oil price behaving relative to the assumptions that we have built in, and how is the economy responding? So that's going to take time. That's why we purposely used the word 'insurance' and the term 'buy time', because we need time. We know the direction, and we need some time to assess the relative strength of those effects, and we measure this time not in days or weeks, it takes a little more time than that. We're just now getting some data from January and February, it's going to be more time before we know how the economy is actually responding."

ON U.S. VERSUS CANADIAN PERFORMANCE:

"Essentially, what we've seen over the past almost three years now is a bit of a wedge between the U.S. economic performance and our export performance, and that wedge has grown to the point where when we did the fulsome analysis of it, it reached about C$80 billion on missing exports, if I could use that term .... At least 40 percent of that we could ascribe to companies that actually closed their doors during the weak export period, and therefore would be very unlikely to respond to the U.S. recovery. So in our forecasting we take that into account now, we don't assume that it reverses, in fact we assume it is permanent for now and we hope that over time we win some of that back through a longer time period. So there has been a disconnect, the connection has gotten a little bit stronger over the last 12 months, because the U.S. recovery has entered into an investment phase and the investment spending on the two sides of the border are closely linked."

ON WHETHER THE ECONOMY COULD CONTRACT IN Q1 OR Q2:

"Right now I couldn't really say - we don't offer running commentary on the data. They've been on the soft side of course for two reasons. We were expecting some of this because of the oil shock, but also some extreme weather effects in some parts of the country, and just as with the United States it will be hard to disentangle everything for a little while."

"I wouldn't want to guess whether we could go all the way down to zero or negative, I just think it's going to be a pretty low growth quarter, and we're hopeful therefore that that means that the shock is mostly front-loaded, and therefore that what we're seeing is not signs of a larger shock, but an earlier shock."

ON Q1 FORECAST:

"In the MPR (Monetary Policy Report) of January we put it in as 1.5. The numbers that have come in so far kind of look on the soft side of that, I'll say this much, we haven't done a new forecast yet. But I think what's more important is that I will interpret it today as either a weather effect, which of course would be one-off, or the oil shock hitting bigger earlier, as opposed to it being a bigger shock, and if it's earlier, that just means that it's over sooner."

ON MOMENTUM IN POCKETS OF CANADIAN MANUFACTURING:

"We are seeing good momentum in several pockets of the manufacturing sector and other areas such as building materials, packaging materials. These sound like kind of tame things but they are pretty important categories that are connected to the investment story in the U.S."

ON CANADIAN GROWTH LINKS TO U.S. INVESTMENT:

"When investment picks up in the U.S., which was a bit of a weak spot in the recovery until last year, when that picks up we get a bigger impact on our trade story."

ON POSSIBLE Q1 CONTRACTION, SOFT DATA:

"We don't offer a running commentary on the data. They've been on the soft side of course, for two reasons, we've been expecting some of this because of the oil shock but also some extreme weather effects in some parts of the country."

ON EFFECTS OF OIL ON GROWTH:

"First of all, we can see the effects of the oil price shock already in the Q4 data, so it's already there: consumption, housing, investment, inventories. So we've got evidence already that it started in the fourth quarter. Our way of thinking of it is we were basically slotting it into Q1 and Q2 as the main effects. It seems we've started a little bit earlier in the numbers and that of course suggests more front-loading. Meanwhile, the other side of the ledger is when do consumers find they've got extra money in their pockets and spend it as opposed to saving it? That we're not sure of. When does U.S. growth show the effects of lower oil prices and therefore we get a stronger export profile? And when does the exchange rate also add to that export profile? All of those things are the positives that are uncertain and take a while for behavior to adjust. But the immediate effects are mechanical. We have 3 percent less income the day that boat leaves with the crude in it or the day it goes out the pipeline. So that works its way through the system very rapidly."

"All that to say we can see the negative effects, we think we're going to see quite a lot in Q1 numbers, unemployment has already ticked up and there will probably be some more of that. We've got our fingers crossed about Q2. As we get into the middle of the year, we expect to see the rest being the dominant story. By the way, the export oriented ... GDP is growing by more than 5 percent right now so there is some good news under the surface and that will become the dominant trend once the adjustment to the oil shock and the rest is taken care of.

"It's pretty significant on the investment side - capex in Canada, over a third of it is related to the oil business and companies tell us they're cutting 25, 30 percent so 10 percent of capex down, and that's immediate, it's already in the numbers. And then there's the employment associated with that, so it's pretty significant but it's recoverable. The rest of the economy seems to be doing much better and I think it will be the dominant story by mid-year."

ON THE OIL PRICES SHOCK:

"Take by illustration the shock to oil prices - when we say we're going to take an interest rate cut as insurance it's not because measured inflation is going to fall because of course it is, it's going to fall everywhere because gasoline and fuel prices go down everywhere."

"What we're talking about is underlying inflation. If we look through the idiosyncratic things, such as energy pricing, some meat prices, Canada telecom prices, there are a few things like this that are kind of oddball one-time effects in the data, and importantly the effect of the exchange rate. If we see through all those things, because those things will all be transitory things, what is underlying inflation? Underlying inflation is the thing that is connected to the real economy - the real economy has excess capacity, is growing less than its potential. So with that, underlying inflation will tend to go down through time, so if nothing else happens, that's where we'll end up after all the dust settles.

"The underlying inflation rate now is something like 1.6 or 1.7 percent, which isn't that far away from 2 percent but with excess capacity and slow growth, it will tend to drift down through time, so we'll be under achieving our target two years from now. So when we look at the oil price shock, it meant the economy would take a hit and it would open up the gap, unemployment will rise over the next few months and then of course we'll begin to close back in again as the export side of the economy takes over. So that opening up of the gap means our forecast of underlying inflation gets pushed down through the whole profile, and that meant it would take another whole year for us to get back home, hence taking out the insurance on the interest rate gives us that. When you look at inflation, even core inflation, what you see then is the effect of the (Canadian dollar) depreciation puffing it up, so it's around 2.1 (percent) but you have to subtract that out because it will go away after a number of months."

