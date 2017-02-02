CALGARY, Alberta Crews have nearly finished cleaning up 35 barrels of crude oil that leaked from a pipeline at a facility owned by Tundra Energy Marketing Ltd in southeastern Saskatchewan, Canada's energy regulator said on Thursday.

There were no injuries or fires as a result of the spill, which occurred Tuesday evening at a Tundra's Ingoldsby facility, 270 kilometers (168 miles) southeast of Regina.

It was the second crude oil spill in a matter of weeks for the privately-held company, after more than 1,000 barrels leaked onto aboriginal land in Saskatchewan.

The Ingoldsby facility comes under the jurisdiction of Canada's National Energy Board because it is a federally regulated site, and an investigation into the root cause of the leak is underway.

"Our inspectors were there on site and they are satisfied the cleanup is moving ahead appropriately," NEB spokesman Tom Neufeld said.

The January spill is being investigated by the Saskatchewan government, which said it will provide assistance to the NEB on the latest leak if requested, but could not speculate on the cause of the Ingoldsby incident.

"Our investigation continues into the spill on the Ocean Man First Nation and we will release those findings when complete," a Saskatchewan government spokeswoman said.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Tundra said it discovered the leak on Tuesday night and shut down operations immediately. All of the crude oil spilled was contained within Tundra's lease site.

The pipeline was last inspected by the NEB in July 2016.

