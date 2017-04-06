Wall Street holds steady after Fed raises rates
U.S. stocks were little changed on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve made a widely expected move to raise interest rates for the second time in three months.
OTTAWA The value of Canadian building permits fell in February, driven by a decrease in construction plans for single-family homes, government buildings and elementary schools, data from Statistics Canada showed on Thursday.
Permits decreased 2.5 percent, though January's figures were revised slightly higher to show a gain of 5.8 percent, from the originally reported 5.4 percent.
Intentions for residential buildings slipped 1.5 percent as plans for single-family homes tumbled 5.4 percent, with the province of Ontario seeing the largest decrease.
However, building plans for multi-family residences rose for a second month, up 3.0 percent on increased intentions for apartment buildings in British Columbia and Alberta.
Non-residential permits dropped 4.5 percent, amid a decrease in the institutional sector due to lower construction plans for government buildings and elementary schools.
Permits for industrial buildings fell 2.7 percent after a nearly 10 percent increase the previous month. On the upside, intentions for commercial buildings rose 1.0 percent on higher construction plans for office buildings in Quebec and Manitoba.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
WASHINGTON The U.S. Commerce Department has finalized details of a sugar trade deal with Mexico and will make a formal announcement later on Wednesday, sources familiar with the agreement said.
NEW YORK U.S. stocks fell in volatile trading while the dollar pared losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected interest rate hike and announced it would begin cutting its huge holdings of bonds this year.