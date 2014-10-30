Here are the highlights of family tax cut and benefit proposals that Canada's Conservative government unveiled on Thursday:

* A Family Tax Cut, a new nonrefundable credit of up to C$2,000 for couples with children under 18, effective as of the 2014 taxation year.

This measure is estimated to reduce federal tax revenues by about C$2.4 billion in 2014-15 and C$1.9 billion in 2015-16.

* An enhancement of the Universal Child Care Benefit to provide C$160 per month for children under the age of six, an increase from C$100 per month. It would also offer a new benefit of C$60 per month for children aged six through 17, effective Jan. 1, 2015. The Universal Child Care Benefit would replace the existing Child Tax Credit from the 2015 tax year onwards.

The net cost of enhancing the Universal Child Care Benefit and repealing the Child Tax Credit is expected to be C$0.7 billion in 2014-15 and C$2.6 billion in 2015-16.

* A C$1,000 increase in the maximum amount that can be claimed under the Child Care Expense Deduction, effective for the 2015 taxation year. The maximum would rise to C$8,000 from C$7,000 per child under age seven, to C$5,000 from C$4,000 for each child aged seven through 16, and to $11,000 from $10,000 for children who are eligible for the Disability Tax Credit.

These changes are projected to cut federal revenues by C$15 million in 2014-15 and C$65 million in 2015-16.

