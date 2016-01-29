Undaunted by oil bust, financiers pour billions into U.S. shale
HOUSTON Investors who took a hit last year when dozens of U.S. shale producers filed for bankruptcy are already making big new bets on the industry's resurgence.
OTTAWA Canadian producer prices slipped in December for the fifth month in a row, driven mainly by lower prices for energy and petroleum products, data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday.
Prices were down 0.2 percent, a touch shy of economists' expectations for a decline of 0.3 percent. Since July, the index has lost 1.7 percent.
Energy and petroleum products slumped 5.4 percent, the largest decrease since last January when the drop in crude oil prices was accelerating. Excluding this sector, producer prices were up 0.6 percent.
A 2.1 percent increase in prices for motorized and recreational vehicles helped moderate the decline in the overall index. Higher prices in the sector were linked to the drop in the Canadian dollar against its U.S. counterpart.
Lower prices for crude energy products also weighed on the raw materials price index, which tumbled 5.0 percent, steeper than the 4.0 percent decline that had been forecast.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
HOUSTON Investors who took a hit last year when dozens of U.S. shale producers filed for bankruptcy are already making big new bets on the industry's resurgence.
TOKYO Crude oil fell on Monday in quiet trading after the three-day Easter break on signs the United States is continuing to add output, undermining OPEC efforts to support prices, and as the market digested North Korea's failed missile launch on Sunday.