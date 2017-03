Stephen Harper and his wife Laureen cast their ballots at a polling station in Calgary, Alberta, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Hayward/Pool

Canada's Conservative Prime Minister Stephen Harper has won his seat in the election, CTV News said on Monday, as the Liberal party toppled his ruling party in a stunning victory.

Harper, who has been prime minister for almost a decade, was elected to Parliament as a member of parliament in Calgary, in oil-rich Alberta, in March 2004.

(Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Tiffany Wu)