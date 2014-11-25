Jian Ghomeshi arrives on the red carpet at the 2014 Canadian Screen awards in Toronto, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

TORONTO The celebrity radio host at the heart of one of Canada's biggest sex scandals has dropped his lawsuit against his former employer, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp, and will pay its legal costs, the public broadcaster said on Tuesday.

Jian Ghomeshi, host of the internationally syndicated music and arts program Q on CBC radio, reached a deal with the CBC "recently" under which Ghomeshi dropped his C$55 million ($49 million) wrongful dismissal lawsuit against the broadcaster and agreed to pay C$18,000 in legal costs, CBC spokesman Chuck Thompson told Reuters.

"The civil suit against the CBC has been dismissed with costs in favor of CBC," Thompson said. Ghomeshi's lawyers could not be immediately reached for comment.

The CBC fired Ghomeshi, 47, in October, saying it had received "information" that precluded it from continuing its relationship with the host, a former musician.

In response, Ghomeshi took to Facebook to say he was fired because of his preference for consensual bondage, discipline, sadism and masochism in sex.

After he was fired, a string of women, including coworkers, came forward, mostly anonymously in the media, with accusations he had beaten, raped or harassed them. Several also went to the Toronto police, who opened an investigation that is continuing. No charges have been filed.

The case spurred a national conversation about sexual assault and abuse of power.

Ghomeshi had also filed a grievance against his former employer through his union and that continues, Thompson said.

The allegations recalled the 2012 sex scandal at the British Broadcasting Corp., another staid national broadcaster.

"It has had a sociological impact, a political impact, it has reverberated in (Parliament) ... it has resurrected the whole question of sexual harassment in the workplace," said Andrew Mitrovica, a columnist with iPolitics and a journalism professor at Sheridan College.

(Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)