An indigenous rights activist holds a sign reading 'Canada 150 is a Celebration of Indigenous Genocide', after the 'Unsettle Canada Day 150 Picnic', as the country marks its 150th anniversary with 'Canada 150' celebrations, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A children's choir practices at the Nunavut Legislative Assembly ahead of a three-day royal tour to Canada by Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, in Iqaluit, Nunavut, Canada, June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

The Prince of Wales’ Personal Canadian Flag is folded at the Nunavut Legislative Assembly in advance of a three-day royal tour to Canada by Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, in Iqaluit, Nunavut, Canada, June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Britain's Prince Charles reacts after receiving the rank of Extraordinary Companion in Order of Canada from Canada’s Governor General David Johnston (R) at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

A boy holds a sign as people watch the East York Toronto Canada Day parade, as the country marks its 150th anniversary with 'Canada 150' celebrations, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Canadian-led NATO Enhanced Forward Presence battlegroup soldiers celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Confederation on Canada Day at Adazi Military Base, Latvia July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

A woman wears flag on her head as Canadian-led NATO enhanced Forward Presence battlegroup soldiers celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Confederation on Canada Day in Adazi Military Base, Latvia July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Canadian-led NATO Enhanced Forward Presence battlegroup soldiers celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Confederation on Canada Day in Adazi Military Base, Latvia July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, greets onlookers while touring the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Canada 150 logos are seen as Canadian-led NATO Enhanced Forward Presence battlegroup soldiers celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Confederation on Canada Day at Adazi military base, Latvia July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, look at displays during a tour of Sylvia Grinnell Park in Iqaluit, Nunavut, Canada, June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Canadian Rangers practice at the Nunavut Legislative Assembly in advance of a three-day royal tour to Canada by Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, in Iqaluit, Nunavut, Canada, June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Indigenous rights activists march after in the 'Unsettle Canada Day 150 Picnic', as the country marks its 150th anniversary with 'Canada 150' celebrations, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Despite the rain, people wait on Parliament Hill during Canada Day celebrations as the country marks its 150th anniversary since confederation, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Despite the rain, people wait in a security line to enter Parliament Hill, during Canada Day celebrations as the country marks its 150th anniversary since Confederation, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Britain's Prince Charles during Canada Day celebrations on Parliament Hill as the country marks its 150th anniversary since confederation, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

A teenager wears a Canadian flag on his back during the East York Toronto Canada Day parade, as the country marks its 150th anniversary with 'Canada 150' celebrations, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A police officer sits on his motorcycle during the East York Toronto Canada Day parade, as the country marks its 150th anniversary with 'Canada 150' celebrations, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Indigenous rights activists march after the 'Unsettle Canada Day 150 Picnic', as the country marks its 150th anniversary with 'Canada 150' celebrations, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A woman holds a flag as Canadian-led NATO Enhanced Forward Presence battlegroup soldiers celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Confederation on Canada Day at Adazi Military Base, Latvia July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

A family watches the East York Toronto Canada Day parade from their porch, as the country marks its 150th anniversary with 'Canada 150' celebrations, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Canada's Governor-General David Johnston, his wife Sharon, Britain's Prince Charles and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau during Canada Day celebrations on Parliament Hill as the country marks its 150th anniversary since confederation, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, take part in Canada Day celebrations as the country marks its 150th anniversary since confederation, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Canada July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire, and children Hadrien, Ella-Grace, and Xavier take part in Canada Day celebrations as the country marks its 150th anniversary since confederation, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Blair Gable

People participate in the East York Toronto Canada Day parade, as the country marks its 150th anniversary with 'Canada 150' celebrations, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Indigenous rights activists march after the 'Unsettle Canada Day 150 Picnic', as the country marks its 150th anniversary with 'Canada 150' celebrations, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Canada's new astronauts Joshua Kutryk and Jennifer Sidney speak during Canada Day celebrations as the country marks its 150th anniversary since confederation, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Canada July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and son Hadrien take part in Canada Day celebrations as the country marks its 150th anniversary since confederation, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Canada July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, with son Hadrien and wife Sophie Gregoire, take part in Canada Day celebrations as the country marks its 150th anniversary since confederation, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Canada July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Blair Gable

People watch the East York Toronto Canada Day parade, as the country marks its 150th anniversary with 'Canada 150' celebrations, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Despite the rain, people wait on Parliament Hill during Canada Day celebrations as the country marks its 150th anniversary since confederation, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Blair Gable

The Edge and Bono of U2 perform during Canada Day celebrations as the country marks its 150th anniversary since confederation, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Canada July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Blair Gable

People take photos of dignitaries during Canada Day celebrations as the country marks its 150th anniversary since confederation, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Canada July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Blair Gable

People stand in front of a large inflatable duck installation on the waterfront during Canada Day, as the country marks its 150th anniversary with 'Canada 150' celebrations, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

People watch the East York Toronto Canada Day parade, as the country marks its 150th anniversary with 'Canada 150' celebrations, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Despite the rain, people wait in a security line to enter Parliament Hill during Canada Day celebrations as the country marks its 150th anniversary since Confederation, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Blair Gable

People hold Canadian flags with hockey sticks from inside a car during the East York Toronto Canada Day parade, as the country marks its 150th anniversary with 'Canada 150' celebrations, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Indigenous rights activists march after in the 'Unsettle Canada Day 150 Picnic', as the country marks its 150th anniversary with 'Canada 150' celebrations, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

People watch the East York Toronto Canada Day parade, as the country marks its 150th anniversary with 'Canada 150' celebrations, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

People watch the East York Toronto Canada Day parade, as the country marks its 150th anniversary with 'Canada 150' celebrations, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau poses for a selfie during Canada Day celebrations as the country marks its 150th anniversary since confederation, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Canada July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Blair Gable

A young girl attends Canada Day celebrations as the country marks its 150th anniversary since confederation, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Canada July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Emery Litynsky, 2, holds a Canadian flag during the East York Toronto Canada Day parade, as the country marks its 150th anniversary with 'Canada 150' celebrations, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

The CN Tower and skyline are shrouded in fog on Canada Day, as the country marks its 150th anniversary with 'Canada 150' celebrations, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Children prepare to participate in the East York Toronto Canada Day parade, as the country marks its 150th anniversary with 'Canada 150' celebrations, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

People watch the East York Toronto Canada Day parade, as the country marks its 150th anniversary with 'Canada 150' celebrations, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Clara Swain looks on with a painted face as she participates in the East York Toronto Canada Day parade, as the country marks its 150th anniversary with 'Canada 150' celebrations, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Fireworks explode over Ottawa's Parliament Hill as part of Canada Day celebrations as the country marks its 150th anniversary since confederation, in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada, July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie.

Fireworks explode over the Ottawa River near Parliament Hill as part of Canada Day celebrations as the country marks its 150th anniversary since confederation, in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada, July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie.

Fireworks explode over the CN Tower and skyline on Canada Day as the country marks its 150th anniversary with 'Canada 150' celebrations in Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

OTTAWA Canada's long-anticipated 150th birthday celebrations on Saturday were marked by heavy rains and some protests, though the downpour failed to dampen spirits of revelers who thronged in large numbers to enjoy musical performances and parades.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau kicked off celebrations amid heavy security and some 25,000 people assembled at a large outdoor celebration in front of the national Parliament in Ottawa, where Irish singer Bono and other members of rock band U2 enthralled the audience.

"When others build walls, you open doors; when others divide, your arms are open wide; where you lead, others follow," Bono said. But the bad weather meant a fly-past featuring Canadian warplanes was canceled and later on, an evening concert was delayed by an hour to allow the rain storms to pass.

The long-anticipated Canada Day festivities, which included other features such as acrobats, and special citizenship ceremonies across large cities, concluded with fireworks.

Trudeau, accompanied by Britain's Prince Charles, shook hands with some of the thousands of revelers who converged on Canada's capital Ottawa.

"Canada is a country made strong not in spite of our differences but because of them," Trudeau told the gathering. "We don't aspire to be a melting pot – indeed, we know true strength and resilience flows through Canadian diversity."

Still, in the run-up to the celebrations, some controversy was stirred at home, particularly among First Nations who noted Canada's history of mistreatment of indigenous people. Activists erected a teepee on Parliament Hill on Thursday in protest.

On Saturday, about 100 indigenous protesters marched through Toronto, carrying red flags and with some holding the Canadian national flag upside down.

RUBBER DUCK

Some cities celebrated in more unusual ways. Toronto, Canada's largest city, featured a giant rubber duck floating in its harbor, while Calgary planned a "living flag" composed of people wearing red and white. The yellow duck, which cost C$200,000 ($154,273) including the rent, according to the Globe and Mail, drew criticism from some who described it as a waste of taxpayer money.

Security was already ramped up in the days ahead of the celebration and partygoers contended with road closures and concrete barriers across entrances into Parliament Hill, located in downtown Ottawa.

Heavy downpours prompted Ottawa firefighters to pump water off the grounds on Parliament Hill and the Ottawa Fire Service urged citizens to follow safety instructions.

National and local police were also out in force, with security top of mind for many Canadians in the wake of fatal attacks in London, Paris and Germany.

Saturday marks the 150th anniversary of the day Canada officially became a country. Britain had ruled it before 1867.

"Canada 150 years ago was a project, it was an idea to bring together four colonies with very different historical backgrounds," said Pierre Anctil, history professor at the University of Ottawa.

"We should celebrate but we should not be complacent. It's not a finished project," he added.

TELEGENIC PM

The nationwide party comes as Canada is enjoying an unusual amount of interest from the rest of the world, largely due to the election of charismatic and selfie-prone leader Trudeau.

"As a society, we must acknowledge and apologize for past wrongs, and chart a path forward for the next 150 years," Trudeau said in a statement ahead of the official kickoff.

Indigenous rights group Idle No More has called for a national day of action on Saturday, telling supporters to hold rallies and take to social media.

Events and installations celebrating the sesquicentennial milestone have already been held across the country this year, with the total cost to the federal government reported to be half a billion dollars.

Along with fireworks, free museums and outdoor concerts nationwide on Saturday, more than 50 special ceremonies to swear in new citizens were planned across the country.

Twitter users were sharing their favorite Canadian songs and food, along with photos of the preparations under the hashtag Canada150.

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla arrived for an official visit on Thursday. The royals began a three-day tour with a trip to the northern territory of Nunavut, home to a large number of First Nations and Inuit people.

The bash in Ottawa culminated with a musical fireworks show that is billed as largest-ever such display for Canada Day. It lasted 20 minutes and 17 seconds to commemorate 2017.

"One hundred fifty years? Nah. Look at us: Canada is being born today," Trudeau told the crowd soaked in rains.

A full list of events is at (here)

(Additional reporting by David Ljunggren and Andrea Hopkins; Writing by Denny Thomas; Editing by Matthew Lewis and Nick Macfie)