YouTube singer Austin Jones arrested on child pornography charges
LOS ANGELES A 24-year-old YouTube singer with a teen fan base has been charged with using social media to solicit explicit videos from two young female fans.
TORONTO "Star Trek" fans can now get Starfleet's most famous figures to help deliver their mail, thanks to a new collection of seven stamps issued on Friday by Canada Post, the country's mail operator.
The stamps, a followup to a set released last year for the science-fiction franchise's 50th anniversary, include the captains from each of the five "Star Trek" television series already aired. They are depicted alongside a key nemesis from the series.
The sixth stamp is of the Galileo shuttle craft, which first appeared in the original series in 1966. A holographic foil stamp in the shape of a "Borg" cube is the seventh in the collection.
(Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
LOS ANGELES Rapper-turned-actor Ice Cube received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday and thanked everyone who helped his career in music and movies.
LOS ANGELES Sony unveiled a new "Spider-man" game for its Playstation video console at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles on Monday.