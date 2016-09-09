A TMX Group sign, the company that runs the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), is seen in Toronto, June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Canada's main stock index was set to open lower on Friday following weakness in global markets as investors turned cautious after weak German trade data and a dip in oil prices.

Data showed German exports fell sharply in July, shrinking the overall trade surplus for the fourth consecutive month - something not seen since 1992 - and casting doubt on the strength of the euro zone's largest economy.

Adding to the jitters, North Korea conducted its fifth and most powerful nuclear test.

Investors in Canada will be looking out for the August employment report due at 8:30 a.m. ET to see whether the labor market can recover some of the 31,200 jobs it unexpectedly lost in July. Economists have forecast an addition of 15,000 jobs in August. ECONCA

September futures on the S&P TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.17 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index edged higher on Thursday as an oil price-driven rally in energy stocks offset broader losses for the market.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.3 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 0.29 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.25 percent. [.N]

(Reporting By Nikhil Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)