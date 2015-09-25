Switzerland extends ban on meat from Brazilian processing plants
VIENNA Switzerland has extended a ban on Brazilian meat to 21 processing plants from four as part of Europe-wide safety measures, Swiss authorities said on Sunday.
OTTAWA The Canadian government posted a small budgetary surplus in July, marking the fourth straight month in the black, the finance department said on Friday.
July's surplus was C$150 million ($113 million), compared with a deficit of C$1.23 billion in July a year ago. For the fiscal year that began in April, the government saw a surplus of C$5.16 billion, over a deficit of C$807 million in the same time period in 2014.
The Conservative government, which is in a tight three-way race ahead of an election in October, has vowed to balance the budget for the current fiscal year, even as critics have questioned whether they will be able to do so with the slump in oil prices.
Revenues rose by C$2.12 billion, or 9.8 percent, in July from the year before. Increases were seen in a number of areas, including personal and corporate income tax revenues, excise taxes and duties, and employment insurance premiums.
Program expenses rose by just 4.2 percent while public debt charges fell by 4.8 percent.
Recent figures showed the government ran a small surplus in the fiscal year 2014-15, a year ahead of schedule.
PARIS French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen sought on Sunday to reassure voters concerned over her plans to withdraw the country from the euro zone, saying it "wouldn't be chaos" and she would seek "well-prepared" talks with other European Union countries.