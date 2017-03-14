A house sold sign is seen after an overnight snow storm in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang

TORONTO Canada's biggest airport canceled more than a hundred flights on Tuesday as a late winter storm brought more snow to southern Ontario, forcing several colleges to suspend classes.

About 26 percent of all departures and arrivals at Pearson International Airport, which serves the Toronto area, were canceled, with affected flights "mostly those scheduled for or from areas affected by the current weather system," an airport spokeswoman said in an email.

More disruptions in Ontario were expected with Environment Canada forecasting a further 5 centimeters (2 inches) to 10 centimeters (4 inches) of snow during the day.

A special weather statement had ended shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, by which time areas around Toronto had already received 20 to 30 centimeters of snow early on Tuesday, the weather department said on its website.

Sheridan College, Brock University, Mohawk College and McMaster University all in Ontario province were closed, according to a local media report.

A snowstorm hit the U.S. Northeast on Tuesday, with blizzard warnings in parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Main and Vermont.

