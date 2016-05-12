U.S. weather forecaster sees chance of El Niño later this year
NEW YORK A U.S. government weather forecaster on Thursday projected the possibility of closely-watched El Niño phenomenon developing in the Northern Hemisphere late summer or fall.
TOKYO Japan Petroleum Exploration (Japex) will not restart production at its Hangingstone oil sands concession in Alberta, Canada, for the foreseeable future due to low prices, even after devastating fires in the area were brought under control.
Japex, which shut down its 5,000 barrels per day (bpd) Hangingstone plant last week, said the plant was not damaged in the fires that broke out in Fort McMurray, about 60 km (36 miles) to the north.
The company will move staff to an area nearby that it calls the Hangingstone expansion project, where Japex is aiming to start production of up to 20,000 bpd of bitumen from 2017.
The shutdown of Japex's Hangingstone production is a fraction of the roughly 1 million bpd that closed down because of the fire, half of Canada's daily output.
Wildlife conservation groups sued the U.S. government on Wednesday seeking to halt a plan to trap and kill as many as 120 mountain lions and black bears in Colorado in a bid to stem declines in populations of mule deer favored by hunters.