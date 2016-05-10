Smoke and flames from the wildfires erupt behind a car on the highway near Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Oil goes into a tailings pond at the Suncor tar sands operations near Fort McMurray, Alberta, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Cogeneration power plants in the fire-ravaged Canadian oil town of Fort McMurray operated at near 18 percent of capacity early Monday, the same as late Sunday, as oil sands producers in the area kept operations shut.

That is down from around 30 percent Friday afternoon.

For a factbox on crude oil production in the area, see:

Cogeneration plants produce electricity and steam. The electricity powers oil sand operations with any surplus energy sold to the local grid, while the steam is used to cook the oil sands to produce crude.

There are about 3,200 MW of power cogeneration capacity serving the oil sands industry in the province of Alberta, with about two-thirds located in the Fort McMurray area.

Of the roughly 2,200 MW of cogeneration capacity in the fire-ravaged area, less than 400 MW operated Monday morning and Sunday afternoon versus about 650 MW on Friday afternoon, according to data from the Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO).

AESO operates the province's power grid.

Before the fire reached Fort McMurray, the cogeneration units in the area were producing about 1,300 MW of power, according to local media reports.

Since the fire started on May 1, generators have shut the McKay River plant on May 4, the Syncrude plant on May 7 and the Kearl and Firebag plants by May 8, according to data from the AESO.

Following is a list of the cogeneration facilities in Alberta and their operating status on Friday and Sunday from the AESO:

Plant Capacity Production Production Production Location Owner or Operator

Monday Sunday Friday

0955 EDT 1600 EDT 1430 EDT

MW MW MW MW

ATCO Scotford 195 114 115 117 Fort ATCO

Upgrader Saskatchewan

Base Plant 50 4 4 6 Fort McMurray Suncor

area

CNRL Horizon 103 94 93 95 Fort McMurray Horizon Oil Sands

area

Firebag 473 0 0 53 Fort McMurray Suncor

area

Foster Creek 98 69 72 70 Bonnyville Syncrude

Kearl 84 0 0 28 Fort McMurray Imperial

area Oil/Exxon Mobil

Lindbergh 16 15 14 14 Lindbergh Pengrowth Energy

MEG1 Christina 202 164 153 158 Christiana MEG Energy

Lake Lake

MacKay River 197 1 1 1 Fort McMurray Suncor

area

Mahkeses 180 164 154 157 Cold Lake Imperial Oil

Muskeg River 202 140 140 110 Fort McMurray ATCO/SaskPower

area

Nabiye 195 168 157 160 Cold Lake Imperial Oil

Nexen Inc #2 220 0 0 0 Fort McMurray OPTI/Nexen

area

Poplar Creek 376 158 152 156 Fort McMurray TransAlta

area

Primrose #1 100 83 79 80 Bonnyville ATCO/Canadian

Natural Resources

Syncrude #1 510 0 0 207 Fort McMurray Syncrude

area

Total in 3,201 1,174 1,134 1,412

Alberta

Total in Fort 2,215 397 390 656

McMurray area

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino)