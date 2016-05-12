The amount of power produced by cogeneration plants around the wildfire-ravaged town of Fort McMurray in Alberta, Canada, early Thursday held steady near the levels seen Wednesday night, according to the operator of the province's power grid.

Total cogeneration capacity around the Fort McMurray was 485 megawatts early Thursday versus 480 MW late Wednesday, the Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) said on its website.

That means just 22 percent of the total 2,215 MW of cogeneration capacity in the Fort McMurray area was in service. Before the wildfires reached Fort McMurray, those cogeneration units produced about 1,300 MW of power, according to local media reports.

Cogeneration plants produce electricity and steam. The electricity powers oil sand operations with any surplus energy sold to the local grid, while steam is used to cook the oil sands to produce crude.

There are about 3,200 MW of power cogeneration capacity serving the oil sands industry in Alberta, with about two-thirds located in the Fort McMurray area.

Since the fire started on May 1, generators have shut the McKay River plant on May 4, the Syncrude plant on May 7 and the Kearl and Firebag plants by May 8, according to the AESO. The Syncrude plant returned to service on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Jeffrey Benkoe)