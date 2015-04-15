CHICAGO A new joint venture of a state-owned Saudi Arabian investment firm and U.S. grain trader Bunge Ltd is interested in making further investments in Canada after striking a deal to take control of Canadian grain handler CWB, Chief Executive Officer Karl Gerrand said on Wednesday.

G3 Global Grain Group, a joint venture of Bunge and Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Co (SALIC), sees opportunities to add grain-handling capacity on Canada's west coast, Gerrand told Reuters. The company will first focus on integrating assets from CWB and Bunge into G3, Gerrand said.

