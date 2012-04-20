TORONTO, April 20 Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP.TO) said on Friday that first-quarter profits more than quadrupled and that a key efficiency measure strengthened.

The results were in line with an earnings forecast released last week by Canada's second-biggest railway, which is waging a proxy battle with its largest shareholder, activist investor William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management.

Pershing wants to replace CP Chief Executive Fred Green with the former CEO of Canadian National Railway Co (CNR.TO), Hunter Harrison, arguing that new leadership is the only way to boost poor operating performance.

CP's closely-watched operating ratio, which measures operating costs as a percentage of revenue, improved to 80.1 percent from 90.6 percent in the year-earlier period. The lower the number, the more efficient the railroad's operations.

The company said net income was C$142 million ($143 million), or 82 Canadian cents a share, compared with a profit of C$34 million, or 20 Canadian cents, in the same period of 2011. Total revenue rose C$213 million to C$1.4 billion.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 80 Canadian cents a share on revenue of C$1.3 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

