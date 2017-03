Canadian Tire Corp (CTCa.TO), best known for automotive and homeware stores, reported a 16 percent rise in second-quarter profit as higher sales in its namesake retail brand boosted margins.

The company's net income rose to C$154.9 million ($148.6 million), or C$1.91 per share, from C$133.7 million, or C$1.63 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Krithika Krishnamurthy in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)