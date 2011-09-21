PARIS France's competition regulator withdrew approval on Wednesday for pay-TV channel Canal+'s 2006 purchase of rival satellite operator TPS, on the grounds that the company flouted the conditions of the merger.

The Competition Authority also fined Canal+ 30 million euros ($41 million) and said the company would have to submit a new application for the transaction within a month.

It was not immediately clear what impact the decision would have, if any, on Canal+'s day-to-day operations or its business in the short-term.

Vivendi's shares were 1.8 percent lower by 0851 GMT.

Canal+, owned by Vivendi, said in a statement that it was out of the question to call into doubt a merger that had taken place five years ago.

"Canal+ notes the atypical and disproportionate nature of the decision given the supposed lapses and will take the necessary legal recourse," the company said.

The decision sets up another unexpected regulatory tussle for Canal+ at a sensitive time. The company is seeking to buy a 60 percent stake in two television channels owned by Bollore Group and will need regulatory approval to do so.

The Bollore deal, which is crucial to Canal+'s strategy of pushing into free-to-air TV, is likely to be reviewed in part by the same regulator that made Wednesday's decision.

The Competition Authority said at a press conference it would take about six months to carry out a thorough examination of the TPS deal. It also said it would conduct a simultaneous but separate study of the Bollore transaction, also for around six months.

In 2006, when Canal+ bought TPS it gained near total dominance of the pay-TV market by taking out its main competitor.

For years prior to the deal, Canal+ and TPS had competed for clients and for the rights to broadcast key content, pushing up the cost of everything from movies to football matches.

To get the merger approved, Canal+ agreed to 59 conditions intended to address competitive issues raised by the deal.

The conditions were aimed largely at ensuring that other pay-TV distributors, namely the telecom operators who sold bundled offers of TV, broadband and Internet, had enough attractive content to make their offers viable, the regulator explained in its statement.

For example, Canal+ was required to offer its channels for distribution by telecom operators and allow subscribers to buy individual channels included in what was once a group of seven channels.

The Competition Authority said on Wednesday that Canal+ did not respect 10 of its promises. Among the errors listed by the regulator was Canal+ degrading the quality of the pay-TV channels it offered to rivals and delaying making content available to other distributors.

"The authority underlines the seriousness of the lack of compliance -- which stems from negligence and also from a general lack of diligence and the repeated bad faith on the part of Canal+ -- and the important impact this lapse has on the competition in the market," the regulator wrote.

($1 = 0.729 Euros)

