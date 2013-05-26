CANNES The 2013 Cannes film festival announced the winners of its main awards on Sunday at the end of 12 days of movie premieres on the French Riviera.

Following is a list of winners at the 66th Cannes festival, the world's largest cinema showcase.

- Palme d'Or (Best Film) - "La Vie d'Adele - Chapitre 1 & 2" (Blue is the Warmest Colour) by Abdellatif Kechiche (France)

- Grand Prix (Runner-up) - "Inside Llewyn Davis" by Ethan and Joel Coen (U.S.)

- Jury Prize (Third Prize) - "Soshite Chichi Ni Naru" (Like Father, Like Son) by Kore-Eda Hirokazu (Japan)

- Camera d'Or (Debut Film) - "Ilo Ilo" by Anthony Chen (Singapore)

- Best Director - "Heli" by Amat Escalante (Mexico)

- Best Screenplay - "Tian Zhu Ding" (A Touch of Sin) by Jia Zhangke (China)

- Best Actress - Berenice Bejo in "Le Passe" (The Past) (France)

- Best Actor - Bruce Dern in "Nebraska" (U.S.)

- Short Film - "Safe" by Moon Byoung-Gon (South Korea)

