Best Actor award winner Mads Mikkelsen for the film 'Jagten' (The Hunt) reacts during the awards ceremony of the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Best Actress award joint winners Cosmina Stratan and Cristina Flutur (L) for the film 'Dupa Dealuri' (Beyond the Hills) react during the awards ceremony of the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Director Michael Haneke reacts after receiving the Palme d'Or award for the film 'Amour' (Love) during the awards ceremony of the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

CANNES, France Austrian director Michael Haneke won the Cannes film festival's top honor, the Palme d'Or, on Sunday with "Love" (Amour), his acclaimed tale of an elderly couple facing the inescapable, yet no less tragic march of death.

Haneke joins an elite group of two-time winners at the world's biggest film festival after his "The White Ribbon" won in 2009.

(Reporting By Mike Collett-White and Alexandria Sage)