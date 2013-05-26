Director Alexander Payne (R) poses with the Best Actor award he received on behalf of actor Bruce Dern for his role in the film 'Nebraska', next to actress Laetitia Casta during the closing ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Director Jia Zhangke (L), Best screenplay award winner for the film 'Tian Zhu Ding' (A Touch of Sin), poses with actress Zhao Tao during a photocall at the closing ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Actress Berenice Bejo (L), Best Actress award winner for her role in the film 'Le Passe' (The Past), celebrates on stage with director Asghar Farhadi during the closing ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Jury President Steven Spielberg is seen on a screen while jury members of the 66th Cannes Film Festival, (L-R) actress Nicole Kidman, actor-director Daniel Auteuil, actress Vidya Balan, directors Ang Lee and Naomi Kawase, actor Christoph Waltz, directors Cristian Mungiu and Lynne Ramsay attend the closing ceremony of the festival in Cannes May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Director Moon Byoung-Gon (C), Short film Palme d'Or award winner for the film 'Safe', poses with Special Mention winners director Adriano Valerio (L) and director Gudmundur Arnar Gudmundsson (R) during a photocall at the closing ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Jury President Steven Spielberg (2ndR) and Jury members of the 66th Cannes Film Festival, actress Nicole Kidman (L), directors Ang Lee (2ndL) and Naomi Kawase (R) pose on the red carpet as she arrives at the closing ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Director Amat Escalante, Best Director award winner for the film 'Heli', poses during a photocall after being awarded at the closing ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Mistress of Ceremony actress Audrey Tautou poses during a photocall after the closing ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Actor Alain Delon (L) and Marine Lorphelin, Miss France 2013, pose on the red carpet as they arrive at the closing ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Jury President Steven Spielberg (R) and actress Kim Novak attend the closing ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Actor Oscar Isaac poses during a photocall after he received the Grand Prix award on behalf directors Joel and Ethan Coen for the film 'Inside Llewyn Davis' at the closing ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Actress Asia Argento stands on stage during the closing ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Actress Uma Thurman delivers a speech on stage during the closing ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Director Anthony Chen (C), Camera d'Or award winner for the film 'Ilo Ilo', poses on stage next to Jury member of Film selection 'Un Certain Regard' actress Zhang Ziyi (R) and director Agnes Varda (L), President of the Camera d'Or Jury, during the closing ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Actress Rossy de Palma delivers a speech on stage during the closing ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Director Alexander Payne (R) receives the Best Actor award on behalf of actor Bruce Dern for his role in the film 'Nebraska', next to actress Laetitia Casta during the closing ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Actresses Lea Seydoux (R) and Adele Exarchopoulos (L) pose with director Abdellatif Kechiche (C) during a photocall after he received the Palme d'Or award for the film 'La Vie D'Adele' at the closing ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Director Abdellatif Kechiche (C) poses with actresses Lea Seydoux (L) and Adele Exarchopoulos (R) during a photocall after he received the Palme d'Or award for the film 'La Vie D'Adele' at the closing ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

CANNES An intimate lesbian love story by French director Abdellatif Kechiche won the top prize in Cannes on Sunday, and the film festival's director immediately urged the large crowds protesting against gay marriage in Paris to go and see it.

"La Vie d'Adele - Chapitre 1 & 2" (Blue is the Warmest Colour) was chosen from a field of 20 films exploring sex, violence and emotional anguish which were vying for the Palme d'Or, one of the most coveted film awards after the Oscars.

Critics picked the three-hour film as a possible winner at the 66th Cannes festival, but wondered if its explicit lesbian sex scenes - one lasting up to 10 minutes - would deter the jury deciding the awards led by U.S. filmmaker Steven Spielberg.

In an unusual move, Spielberg said the award would be shared between Kechiche and his two lead actresses Adele Exarchopoulos and Lea Seydoux as they were central to the film's success.

"I think it will get a lot of play ... I think this film carries a very strong message, a very positive message," Spielberg told journalists. "It was the perfect choice between those two actresses and this incredible very sensitive and observant filmmaker."

Spielberg said he supported same-sex marriage, but downplayed any suggestion the award was to promote this cause.

Festival director Thierry Fremaux said the film was timely, as hundreds of thousands of demonstrators marched in Paris on Sunday to protest France's recent legalization of same-sex marriage.

"Everyone who is against same-sex marriage or love between two people of the same sex must see the film," he told Reuters.

Kechiche, a Tunisia-born actor who made his directorial debut in 2000, was virtually speechless as he accepted the award, which he dedicated to the youth of France and Tunisia who, during the Arab Spring, "wanted only to live, speak and love freely."

"La Vie d'Adele" is an emotional tale of love and sexuality centered on 15-year-old Adele (Exarchopoulos) and her lover Emma (Seydoux) that follows the course of their tumultuous relationship.

WORLD'S LARGEST

Critics had also considered as a forerunner "Inside Llewyn Davis" about a struggling New York folk singer by the American Coen brothers Ethan and Joel, which was named as runner-up.

The third prize went to Japanese director Kore-Eda Hirokazu for the baby-swapping drama "Soshite Chichi Ni Naru" (Like Father, Like Son) while the best director award went to Mexico's Amat Escalante for his brutal look at Mexico's drug war, "Heli".

American Bruce Dern, 76, won a best actor award in Alexander Payne's road trip film "Nebraska," beating out Michael Douglas, who was widely praised for his performance as flamboyant pianist Liberace in Steven Soderbergh's "Behind the Candelabra."

French actress Berenice Bejo ("The Artist") won the best actress award in Iranian director Asghar Farhadi's tense domestic drama "Le Passe" (The Past).

Before the ceremony, stars including Kim Novak and Laetitia Casta signed autographs and posed for photographers on the red carpet in blazing sunshine, a contrast to the festival's opening ceremony on May 15 when umbrellas took over in the rain.

The awards ended the 2013 edition of the world's largest film festival, where up to 40,000 film professionals also bought and sold titles on the bustling marketplace hidden away from the glitzy promotional circuit of parties and stunts.

(Editing by Mike Collett-White)