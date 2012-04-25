PARIS Scottish actor Ewan McGregor and French designer Jean Paul Gaultier will be on the nine-member jury at this year's Cannes film festival, organizers said on Wednesday.

The panel, led by Italian director/actor Nanni Moretti, will decide the awards handed out at a closing ceremony that brings the annual cinema showcase to a close.

Among the prizes is the coveted Palme d'Or for best movie in the main competition, which this year comprises 22 entries.

Moretti won the award in 2001 for "The Son's Room", and last year it went to veteran U.S. film maker Terrence Malick for "The Tree of Life".

Also on the jury will be Palestinian actress Hiam Abbass, British director and screenwriter Andrea Arnold, French actress Emmanuelle Devos, German actress Diane Kruger, U.S. director Alexander Payne and Haitian director Raoul Peck.

The world's biggest film festival runs from May 16-27 this year and opens with Wes Anderson's 1960s drama "Moonrise Kingdom" starring Bruce Willis and Bill Murray.

