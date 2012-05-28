LOS ANGELES (TheWrap) - Sundance Selects has acquired U.S. rights to "Like Someone in Love," written and directed by former Palme d'Or winner Abbas Kiarostami, the company announced Sunday.

The film, which made its world premiere in competition earlier this week at Cannes, stars Rin Takanashi, Tadashi Okuno and Ryo Kase. It explores the sudden relationship of a young woman and old man in Tokyo.

Marin Karmitz of MK2 and Kenzo Horikoshi of Eurospace produced, with associate producers Nathanael Karmitz and Charles Gillibert.

Earlier, IFC Films/Sundance Selects acquired another MK2 production, Walter Salles' "On the Road," which screened in competition. The two companies have previously collaborated on Kiarostami's "Certified," Gus Van Sant's "Paranoid Park," and Olivier Assayas' "Summer Hours" and his upcoming "Something in the Air."

Jonathan Sehring, President of Sundance Selects/IFC Films, said in a statement that Kiairostami's "latest film is a beautiful, mysterious masterpiece that we hope to continue to build his following with in the U.S. We are also clearly very happy to be working with our good friends at MK2 and also with Eurospace."

The deal for the film was negotiated by Arianna Bocco, svp of acquisitions and productions for Sundance Selects/IFC Films and Victoire Thevenin of MK2 on behalf of the filmmakers.

Sundance Selects is a sister label to IFC Films and IFC Midnight, and is owned and operated by AMC Networks.