Iran's 'The Salesman' wins Oscar for best foreign language film
LOS ANGELES Iran's "The Salesman," a drama about honor and revenge in a modern marriage, won the Oscar on Sunday for best foreign language film.
CANNES Lesbian love story "La Vie d'Adele", by French director Abdellatif Kechiche, won the Cannes film festival's top honor, the Palme d'Or, on Sunday.
"La Vie d'Adele - Chapitre 1 & 2" (Blue is the Warmest Colour) beat 19 other films in the main competition at the world's biggest film festival to take home one of the most coveted prizes after the Oscars.
The top acting awards went to U.S. actor Bruce Dern for "Nebraska" and French actress Berenice Bejo in "Le Passe" (The Past).
LOS ANGELES Hollywood's A-list stars flaunted gold and silver gowns on the Oscar red carpet on Sunday, doused with a generous helping of diamonds, feathers, sequins and symbolic blue ribbons on the world's most cinematic runway.
American actor Bill Paxton, who rose to stardom in such Hollywood blockbusters as "Titanic" and inspired budding meteorologists as a tornado chaser in "Twister," has died at age 61, his family said on Sunday.