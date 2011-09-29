WINNIPEG, Manitoba Approval of Canadian crops like canola and corn for use in U.S. biofuels is "imminent" the head of the Canola Council of Canada said on Thursday.

Canola Council president JoAnne Buth said she expects the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to formally approve Canadian crops as a renewable biomass either Thursday or Friday.

That designation will allow Canadian canola and corn to receive renewable identification numbers so that U.S. biofuel makers can collect tax credits for using those crops, she said.

(Reporting by Rod Nickel)