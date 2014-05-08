A logo of Canon Inc is pictured at the company's showroom in Tokyo October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO Canon Inc (7751.T) said on Thursday it would buy back up to 1.5 percent of its outstanding shares for a maximum of 50 billion yen ($492 million) to improve capital efficiency.

The world's largest camera maker said it would buy back up to 17 million shares between May 9 and July 29 to ensure a "flexible capital strategy that provides for future transactions such as share exchanges".

Canon's shares closed up 0.9 percent at 3,192 yen on Thursday, against a 0.9 percent rise in the benchmark Nikkei .N225 index. ($1 = 101.7150 Japanese Yen)

