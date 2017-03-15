European Commission approves Shell's $3.8 billion North Sea sale
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
Capital Bank Financial Corp (CBF.O) is working with advisers to consider selling itself after receiving an unsolicited approach, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.
Shares of the Charlotte, North Carolina-based parent of Capital Bank rose nearly 10 percent in morning trade and hit a record high of $44.97.
Capital Bank Financial had a market value of about $2.1 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The company has begun reaching out to potential buyers, but talks are at an early stage and no final decisions have been made, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. bloom.bg/2msqwC5
Capital Bank Financial declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.
Capital Bank operates in the southeastern United States and has 196 branches across Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia, according to its website.
The regional lender began operations in 2010, when it bought about $1.2 billion in assets and $960 million in deposits of three failed banks from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.
The company had long-term debt and other borrowings of $116.5 million as of Dec. 31.
(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Friday it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million, in its fourth e-commerce deal in under a year, as it seeks to bridge the gap with e-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc .
NEW YORK Cigna Corp , which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.