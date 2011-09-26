Capital One Southcoast upgraded its rating on Cal Dive International Inc DVR.N to "add" from "neutral" citing improved liquidity and a reduced spending outlook for next year.

Shares of the oilfield services provider rose as much as 16 percent to $2.19 in early trade before paring some gains to trade at $2 in morning trade on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

In a note to clients analyst Joseph Gibney said the likelihood of securing covenant waivers will help the company shore up liquidity.

U.S. regulators are resuming approval of deepwater-drilling permits in the Gulf of Mexico. This pick-up in activity is also seen as a positive for Cal Dive International, which has operations in the Gulf of Mexico Outer Continental Shelf.

(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)