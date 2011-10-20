Capital One Financial Corp (COF.N) reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday as net interest income rose and the bank set aside less money for loan losses.

McLean, Virginia-based Capital One's commercial loans grew faster than its credit card and consumer loans during the quarter. The results highlight the growing role other borrowers have at the bank as part of a transformation begun before the 2008 financial crisis.

Total commercial loans increased 8 percent, while consumer and credit card loans both rose roughly 1 percent.

"They're still a very card focused company, but ancillary growth in other parts of the business is welcome in this kind of environment," said Jason Arnold, financial services analyst with RBC Capital Markets.

In June, Capital One announced a $9 billion proposed purchase of ING Groep NV's ING.AS U.S. online bank operations as the latest step in that transformation.

Yet credit cards will continue to play a key role going forward. The portfolio is the largest with $62 billion in loans and the bank announced plans to buy HSBC Holdings Plc's (HSBA.L) U.S. credit card operations, totaling $30 billion in credit card loans.

Unlike many other U.S. banks, Capital One's net interest margin -- or the difference in interest it receives on loans compared to what it pays on deposits -- rose during the quarter to 7.39 percent from 7.21 percent.

As a result, net interest income increased 5.5 percent to $3.28 billion.

Capital One reported third-quarter net income of $813 million, or $1.77 per share, up from $803 million, or $1.76 per share, a year ago.

Analysts on average had projected the bank would earn $1.68 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total revenues rose 3.4 percent to $4.15 billion from $4 billion a year ago.

The loan growth during the quarter was paired with fewer problem loans.

Capital One's charge-off rate for loans declined to 2.92 percent from 4.82 percent a year ago and the provision for loan and lease losses dropped 28 percent to $622 million from $867 million.

But non-interest expenses also rose during the quarter, increasing 15 percent to $2.3 billion from $2 billion.

DEALS

In June, Capital One announced plans to buy ING Direct, the Dutch financial company's U.S. online bank operations, in a deal that would leapfrog the bank into one of the largest domestic banks by deposits.

But the deal has come under fire from Washington lawmakers and consumer advocates, who argue it would create another too-big-to-fail bank, and regulators are closely scrutinizing the deal.

Capital One CEO Richard Fairbank said the bank plans to complete the deal by the end of 2011 or early 2012.

Fairbank also said the bank would complete its purchase of HSBC's U.S. credit card portfolio in the second quarter of 2012.

He said regulators are scrutinizing the credit card portfolio purchase "as if we were acquiring a bank."

Capital One shares closed up nearly 1.9 percent on Thursday at $40.49 before results were announced. Capital One shares have declined 6.6 percent this year, a smaller drop than other bank and credit card stocks have posted this year amid a broad financial industry sell-off.

