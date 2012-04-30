SINGAPORE CapitaLand Ltd (CATL.SI), Southeast Asia's largest property developer, reported on Monday a 31 percent rise in first quarter net profit, helped by higher operating income and larger portfolio gains.

CapitaLand, about 40 percent owned by Singapore state investors Temasek TEM.UL, earned S$133.2 million ($107.55 million) for the three months ended March, up from S$101.5 million a year ago.

"While the markets in both Singapore and China are adjusting to the official cooling measures, the group expects the longer term demand to remain healthy," CapitaLand President and Chief Executive Liew Mun Leong said in a statement.

Singapore and China have been trying to curb housing prices for more than a year and have introduced successive measures to cool the market.

CapitaLand said its shopping malls business in China is expected to benefit from the country's rising consumption. The property developer plans to open seven shopping malls this year, on top of the 42 malls it already has in operation.

An accounting rule that took effect last year means CapitaLand's earnings from overseas development projects can only be recognized upon full completion, resulting in earnings that are more volatile and lumpy.

($1 = 1.2385 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)