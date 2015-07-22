James Rothenberg, chairman of U.S. fund manager Capital Group Cos Inc, died on Tuesday due to a heart attack, the company said in a statement. He was 69.

Rothenberg, who recently completed 45 years with the company, had served as vice chairman of the board and a portfolio manager of Growth Fund of America. He was a member of the Capital Group Management Committee.

"His intellect, passion and energy were a source of inspiration to all of us and to our more than 7,600 associates world-wide," the committee said.

Paul Schott Stevens, the president and chief executive of the Investment Company Institute, a mutual-fund industry trade group, said in a statement Tuesday evening the organization was "deeply saddened" by Rothenberg's death.

