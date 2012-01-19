Capital One Financial Corp (COF.N) reported a 42 percent decline in net income and missed Wall Street estimates as expenses rose.

The McLean, Virginia-based bank holding company said fourth-quarter net income was $407 million, or 88 cents per share, compared with $697 million, or $1.52 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, had estimated the company would earn $1.56 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's shares declined as much as 3.8 percent in extended trading.

Capital One Financial said non-interest expenses increased to $2.62 billion from $2.09 billion in the same period one year earlier. Salaries and marketing expenses rose.

Capital One said it increased provisions for bad loans from third-quarter levels because loan balances and seasonal effects offset the outlook for improvement credit quality.

Total loans increased to $136 billion at the end of the quarter from $130 billion three months earlier.

