Capital One Financial Corp (COF.N) reported a 42 percent decline in net income and missed Wall Street estimates as expenses rose.

The McLean, Virginia-based bank holding company said fourth-quarter net income was $407 million, or 88 cents per share, compared with $697 million, or $1.52 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, had estimated the company would earn $1.56 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's shares declined as much as 3.8 percent in extended trading.

Capital One Financial said non-interest expenses increased to $2.62 billion from $2.09 billion in the same period one year earlier. Salaries and marketing expenses rose.

The expenses included a number of one-time items, such as $92 million for litigation, which made the results "noisy," Chief Financial Officer Gary Perlin said in a conference call with analysts.

Perlin said the company will continue new spending on marketing and salaries to prepare for integrating two pending acquisitions - which are expected to close in coming months - and to meet requirements regulators are imposing on larger banks.

At the end of September, Capital One was the 14th largest bank holding company with $200 billion of assets, according to government data.

He forecast quarterly expenses in 2012 would run about $2 billion to $2.05 billion, which was more than expected by analysts who questioned the spending throughout the conference call.

Capital One announced plans in June to buy online deposit-taker ING Direct for $8.9 billion in the biggest U.S. bank acquisition since Congress passed the Dodd-Frank financial reform law in July 2010, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Executives expect to close the deal by the end of March and are also looking to complete by the end of June a purchase of the U.S. credit card portfolio of British banking giant HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBA.L). The deals will bring "tens of millions" of customers to the company and money must be spent now to prepare for them, said Perlin.

Chief Executive Richard Fairbank said: "We always manage marketing to the size of the opportunities that we see available."

The spending will soon payoff in profits, he said, adding: "The pump is, in many ways, primed."

In its earning statement, the company said it increased provisions for bad loans from third-quarter levels because loan balances and seasonal effects offset the outlook for improvement in credit quality.

Total loans increased to $136 billion at the end of the quarter from $130 billion three months earlier.

(Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr and Andre Grenon)