Capital One Financial Corp building is seen in McLean, Virginia, late July 21, 2010. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang

Capital One Financial Corp's (COF.N) fourth-quarter profit missed analysts' expectations as the company set aside more money to cover defaults on its credit cards, sending its shares down 7 percent after the bell.

The company's credit metrics have deteriorated slightly since it closed its acquisition of HSBC's $30 billion U.S. credit card portfolio in the second quarter.

Capital One's net charge off rate — the percentage of loans written off as unrecoverable — rose more than 50 basis points from the end of the third quarter.

The McLean, Virginia-based company set aside $1.15 billion to cover bad loans in the fourth quarter, up 13.5 percent from the third quarter.

Net income for the fourth quarter rose to $843 million, or $1.41 per share, from $407 million, or 88 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average expected the lender to earn $1.58 per share, excluding items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total net revenue came in at $5.62 billion.

The company said it expects similar quarterly revenue for 2013. Analysts, however, were expecting $5.71 billion in first-quarter revenue.

Capital One expects non-interest expense to average just over $3.1 billion per quarter for this year.

Chief Executive Richard Fairbank said the lender expects to return to a meaningful dividend in 2013, after the Federal Reserve completes the review of its capital plan.

Nineteen largest U.S. banks have submitted their capital plans to the Federal Reserve for the 2013 Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review.

The review results, which would determine whether the banks can raise dividends and buy back stock, are expected in March.

Goldman Sachs raised Capital One to "buy" from "neutral" earlier this week, and said the company could meaningfully increase its capital returns following its large acquisitions last year.

The lender has spent much of the past decade transforming itself from a specialty credit card issuer dependent on bond market funding into a bank that relies on deposits.

It is now one of the top 10 U.S. banks by deposits, and has over 1,000 bank branches.

Shares of the company, which have risen 25 percent in the last year, were trading at $57.30 after the bell. They closed at $61.59 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.

(Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)