WASHINGTON The Federal Reserve announced on Wednesday it would delay a decision on whether to approve Capital One Financial Corp's (COF.N) bid to acquire ING Groep NV's ING.AS U.S. online banking unit until Monday February 13.

The U.S. central bank had previously announced it would post a "final announcement" after a closed door meeting on Wednesday.

"We understand that the delay is due to a scheduling conflict, and we look forward to (the Fed's) decision early next week," Tatiana Stead, a spokeswoman for Capital One said in an email.

Capital One announced plans last year to buy online deposit-taker ING Direct for $8.9 billion in the biggest U.S. bank acquisition since Congress passed the Dodd-Frank financial oversight law in July 2010.

The deal has generated concern from consumer groups who have argued it would create another "too big to fail" bank, even as regulators try to create a financial system less likely to need taxpayer bailouts in response to the 2007-2009 crisis.

(Reporting By Alexandra Alper)