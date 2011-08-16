BOSTON The former chairman and CEO of United Technologies Corp, George David, was rescued along with 20 other crew members after his yacht capsized in the Celtic Sea during the Rolex Fastnet Race, event organizers said.

Helicopters were scrambled along with fishing and naval vessels for the rescue off the coast of Ireland on Monday, coordinated by the Irish coast guard, race organizers said.

David, 69, retired as United Technologies' chairman at the end of 2009 after a 34-year run at the world's largest maker of elevators and air conditioners, including 14 years as chief executive of the Connecticut-based company.

According to an account of the incident posted on the race website, David's 100-foot Maxi Rambler 100 had been leading the monohull fleet in the race, which began on Sunday, when the keel snapped and it went down.

"Soon after rounding the Fastnet Rock, the wind went southwest, right on the nose," the boat's project manager Mick Harvey told the Royal Ocean Racing Club, according to the website.

"We were beating into big seas, launching Rambler off the top of full size waves," Harvey said. He then heard the keel break off and said the capsize was instantaneous.

"The boat turned turtle, just like a dinghy capsizing," Harvey said.

Five of the crew, including David and his partner Wendy Touton, were swept away and survived for more than two hours in the frigid water by linking arms and forming a circle until they were rescued.

The other 16 crew members managed to scale the overturned hull to await their rescue, according to Harvey's account.

Touton was airlifted for medical attention due to effects of hypothermia and the remainder of the crew was reunited, according to the race website.

The son of a college professor, David brought an academic, sometimes abstract manner to the UTC boardroom that stood out among his peers at the helm of blue chip companies.

David's personal life has also garnered headlines over the past few years. In 2002 he married Swedish countess Marie Douglas-David, 30 years his junior. When the two divorced five years later, their courtroom battles over the value of assets became fodder for tabloids in New York and Connecticut.

