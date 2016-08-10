Hollywood producers name 'La La Land' the year's best film
LOS ANGELES Hollywood producers named the musical "La La Land" the best film of 2016 on Saturday at a ceremony marked by criticism of President Donald Trump's immigration policies.
Marvel’s patriotic superhero Captain America was cast in bronze to watch over New York City, as a giant statue of the fictional comic-book character went on display on Wednesday.
First displayed at San Diego’s Comic-Con event last month, the one-ton (907 kilograms) bronze statue, measuring 13 feet tall (4 meters), was unveiled in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park to commemorate Captain America’s 75th anniversary. The statue will remain there until August 23, after which it will move throughout the borough.
Captain America, played by actor Chris Evans in Disney’s Marvel film franchise, most recently appeared in the summer blockbuster, “Captain America: Civil War.”
LOS ANGELES Hollywood producers named the musical "La La Land" the best film of 2016 on Saturday at a ceremony marked by criticism of President Donald Trump's immigration policies.
LONDON Veteran British actor Sir John Hurt, Oscar-nominated for his star turn in "The Elephant Man" and his supporting role in "Midnight Express", has died after a long battle with pancreatic cancer, a representative said on Saturday. He was 77.
TOKYO Actor Ryan Gosling and director Damien Chazelle stressed the collaboration that went into making their Oscar-nominated film "La La Land", at their first news conference following the release of nominations on Friday.