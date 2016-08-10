Marvel’s patriotic superhero Captain America was cast in bronze to watch over New York City, as a giant statue of the fictional comic-book character went on display on Wednesday.

First displayed at San Diego’s Comic-Con event last month, the one-ton (907 kilograms) bronze statue, measuring 13 feet tall (4 meters), was unveiled in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park to commemorate Captain America’s 75th anniversary. The statue will remain there until August 23, after which it will move throughout the borough.

Captain America, played by actor Chris Evans in Disney’s Marvel film franchise, most recently appeared in the summer blockbuster, “Captain America: Civil War.”