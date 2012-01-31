A Connecticut man got an unexpected wake-up call on Tuesday morning when a car fleeing police crashed into his home, pinning him in bed and causing burns to his buttocks, police said.

A 34-year-old man was asleep in the first floor apartment of a New Haven, Connecticut house when the BMW SUV leading the wild car chase hopped a curb and launched itself into the home, said Officer David Hartman, spokesman for the New Haven police department.

"The entire car was in this guy's bedroom," said Hartman who added it was "an absolute miracle that his injuries were minor."

The man, who was pinned for over an hour while rescue teams worked to extricate him, suffered burns to his buttocks and lower extremities, Hartman said.

The driver of the BMW fled the scene on foot and state police were investigating, he said.

