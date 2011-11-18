LONDON European Union carbon permits, which have shed more than 40 percent since June, could plunge further as the bloc struggles with a mounting debt crisis and a glut of supply in the carbon market is unlikely to disappear until 2025, analysts said.

Benchmark EU CO2 permits fell more than 4 percent to a fresh 33-month low of 9.23 early on Friday. By 1235 GMT, prices were at 9.45 euros.

Meanwhile, Deutsche Bank lowered its price forecasts for 2011 EU Allowances to 9 euros a tonne from a prior estimate of 12 euros, and permits for 2012 delivery to 12 euros at tonne from 15 euros, analysts said in a statement late on Thursday.

They cautioned further price outlook cuts could be made.

"Should EU policymakers prove unable to prevent the crisis engulfing Greece and, increasingly, Italy and Spain from tipping the EU into a full-blown double-dip recession, we would be forced to downgrade ... our EUA price forecasts, perhaps aggressively so," the statement said.

SUPPLY

Apart from broader economic concerns, analysts at both UBS and Deutsche Bank attributed their bearish outlooks to an abundance of CO2 permits expected to start hitting the over supplied carbon market next month.

Demand for CO2 permits and international carbon credits will unlikely outstrip overall supply in the embattled carbon market until 2025, according to UBS analysts.

The EU carbon market is gearing up for the start of sales of 300 million carbon permits from the bloc's post-2012 new entrants' reserve by the end of November.

"With EUAs already pressured by growing concerns over the EU macro outlook, we think this will weaken prices further in the short term, even if the market was probably already expecting the first NER300 sales in December," Deutsche Bank said.

Revenue raised from the so-called NER300 sales has been earmarked to fund renewable energy and carbon capture and storage projects across the EU.

Additional supply will be fueled by European government carbon permit auctions and the issuance of U.N.-backed carbon credits over the next several years.

"We believe that it is very unlikely that such a large additional supply volume will get picked up by the market unless there has first been a real crash where compliance buyers, mainly large polluting utilities, will step in," they said. ($1 = 0.740 Euros)

