LONDON Analysts cut their average price forecasts for European Union and U.N. carbon for 2012 and 2013 as prospects of an economic slump weaken demand and on an oversupply of carbon permits, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.

The average forecasts for prices of 2012 EU Allowances (EUAs) fell 5.8 percent to 14.23 euros from last month's poll.

The December 2012 futures, which hit a 33-month low of 9.84 euros on November 4, were trading around 10.18 euros at 1542 GMT on Thursday.

Carbon prices have been depressed mainly by fear of flagging growth amid the euro zone's mounting debt crisis, prompting analysts to slash their 2012 price forecasts for at least four months in a row.

"Our price forecasts decreased mainly due to lower growth expectations (debt crisis)," wrote Ingo Tschach, managing director at Tschach Solutions in Germany.

Isabelle Curien, an analyst at Deutsche Bank in Paris, kept her EUA price forecasts unchanged over the past month, but said the bank was cautious about growth.

"For the rest of this year and into 2012 is now crucially and primarily dependent on the outcome of ongoing political discussions to resolve the EU debt crisis," she told Reuters.

Another bearish factor, according to analysts, is that the carbon market will likely to be oversupplied by millions of permits for the next several years.

They cut average EUA 2013 price forecasts by 2.1 percent month on month to 17.08 euros.

Analysts also lowered forecasts for the average prices of U.N.-backed Certified Emission Reductions (CERs) for delivery in 2012 and 2013.

CERs for 2012 delivery were trading at 6.85 euros on Thursday. They struck an all-time low of 6.35 euros on November 3.

Meanwhile, analysts upped their forecasts for EUAs and CERs over the 2013-2020 trading period, known as phase 3, as they expect a rebound in growth and a bounce in demand for carbon units toward the latter half of the decade.

The following table shows the averages of analysts' estimates, percentage change from last month's poll and the breakdown of individual analysts' average annual forecasts: