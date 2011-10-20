LONDON European Union governments should take advantage of historic low carbon prices because it will be cheaper for them to set a more ambitious climate target, a UK climate negotiator said Thursday.

Benchmark EU Allowances (EUAs) in the bloc's emissions trading scheme are trading near a 31-month low while front-year U.N.-backed Certified Emission Reductions are at a record low.

The downward price move largely reflects the diminishing growth prospects in the 27-nation EU bloc, Martin Hession from the UK's Department of Environment and Climate Change (DECC), said at a carbon industry conference in London.

However, it should also make it easier for governments to increase their climate change ambitions, he said, referring to the bloc's 2020 target to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 20 percent below 1990 levels.

"When you look at the low price of carbon you can deliver emission reductions cheaply," said Hession, who is also chair of the executive board of the Clean Development Mechanism (CDM), a U.N.-backed scheme that awards carbon credits to registered emission-reduction projects in developing nations.

"As chair of the executive board, I can say that we don't regulate prices, we regulate supply - something we have been good at," Hession said, referring to this year's record number of credits the board has issued to CDM projects since the mechanism's inception.

EU governments have agreed to raise its 2020 climate goal to 30 percent, but only if other industrialized nations and large emerging economies take on similar targets under a new international climate agreement.

The UK, France and several other member states have been pushing the bloc to unilaterally increase the target to 30 percent as a way to help advance U.N. climate negotiations, which have been deadlocked because large emerging economies refuse to commit to binding targets unless richer ones make deeper carbon cuts than those pledged.

Yet some EU countries such as Poland and Italy have been opposed to the bloc making a unilateral move to lift the 2020 target, saying it would place a financial burden on their economies.

By 1354 GMT, benchmark EUAs were trading at 10.14 euros ($14) a tonne, while front-year CERs stood at 6.84 euros. ($1 = 0.725 Euros)

