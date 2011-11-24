Wind generators are seen on a farm in the countryside near the Sicilian town of Trapani, southern Italy, September 29, 2009. REUTERS/Giuseppe Piazza

LONDON European Union carbon permits and U.N.-backed credits collapsed to record lows on Thursday, extending this week's sharp price slide as fears of a slowing economy sapped demand in the markets that are heavily supplied with emissions units.

It was also a signal that market participants are losing confidence in the EU carbon market, the world's biggest cap-trade scheme, traders and analysts said.

"Confidence is at an absolute minimum. It's the macro-economic picture and the whole sentiment is not too good," said a carbon trader at a financial institution.

Front-year carbon permits called EU Allowances (EUAs) were trading at 7.85 euros ($10.48) a tonne at 1113 GMT, after touching an all-time low of 7.80 euros earlier.

"There's room to go down to 7 euros," said Matteo Mazzoni, carbon analyst at Nomisma Energia in Italy. He said 7.70 euros could be the next support level, adding "although I expect prices should rebound in the coming hours."

Some 11,000 power generators and industrial plants from 30 European countries take part in the region's emissions trading scheme. It covers around half of the bloc's carbon emissions.

Benchmark U.N.-issued carbon credits, which are derived from accredited emission reduction projects in developing countries, fell by more than 10 percent to record low of 5.30 euros.

Carbon prices have shed more than 50 percent since June, as the euro zone's worsening debt crisis choked demand for emissions permits and credits. The EU carbon market is also oversupplied with hundreds of millions of permits, and some analysts don't expect demand to outpace supply until 2020.

"The oversupply seems to be overwhelming," the trader said.

He explained that electricity generators, which are the main drivers of demand, will unlikely be big buyers of carbon allowances until after 2012, particularly if their emissions fall due to a severe economic slump.

($1 = 0.7490 euros)

