NEW YORK U.S. prosecutors on Wednesday announced indictments over alleged efforts to ship carbon fiber, which can be used to help enrich uranium, to Iran and China in violation of U.S. law.

Hamid Reza Hashemi and Murat Taskiran were charged with participating in a scheme to sell carbon fiber to Iran, while Amir Abbas Tamimi was charged with participating in a scheme to export helicopter parts to Iran, according to grand jury indictments made public on Wednesday.

A fourth defendant, Peter Gromacki of New York, was charged in a separate indictment over alleged efforts to export carbon fiber to customers in China.

