Carbylan Therapeutics Inc said its experimental drug to treat pain associated with osteoarthritis of the knee met one of its main goal in a late-stage trial.

However, the drug, Hydros-TA, did not meet its second main goal, Carbylan said in a statement.

The specialty pharmaceutical company's shares were up 3.6 percent at $2.56 in extended trading on Monday.

