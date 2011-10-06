Medical device maker CardioVascular Systems Inc (CSII.O) sees quarterly revenue below its own previous forecast, hurt by a fall in demand, sending its shares down 8 percent after the bell.

For the fiscal first quarter, the company sees revenue of $18.7 million. The company had earlier forecast revenue of $21-$22 million.

Cardiovascular sees a net loss of $3.9-$4.2 million, or 22-24 cents a share, compared with $4.3 million, or 28 cents a share, in the year-ago period.

The loss includes 2 cents per share of expenses related to conversion and valuation changes of convertible debt.

CardioVascular, which develops equipment used in the treatment of vascular diseases, said a shift in peripheral arterial disease (PAD) procedures from hospitals to physician-based office labs, is expected to up demand for the procedures.

However, in the short-term, it had hurt revenue growth.

Analysts, on average, are expecting a loss of 18 cents a share, on revenue of $21.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company forecast revenue to grow substantially through the rest of the year, with a double-digit growth for the full fiscal year.

St. Paul, Minnesotta-based CardioVascular's shares were trading down 8 percent at $9.50 in extended trade on Thursday. They had closed at $10.30 on Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)