Nordic Nanovector sees interest in its Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma treatment
OSLO Norwegian biotech newcomer Nordic Nanovector , which seeks ways to treat blood-related cancers, says other companies are showing interest in buying the firm.
U.S. health regulators announced a recall of CareFusion's Alaris pump module Model 8100, saying a potential keypad malfunction in the infusion pump could cause serious injury or death.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the affected pump modules, used for delivering a variety of fluids, drugs and blood products to patients, were manufactured between October 2011 and February 2012.
The FDA classified the action as a Class I recall on its website, meaning that the defective units could cause serious harm to a patient's health.
Earlier this month, the FDA had announced a Class I recall of another CareFusion pump, the Alaris PC unit Model 8015, citing a malfunction in its power supply board.
Shares of CareFusion closed at $26.61 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore; Editing by Anthony Kurian)
OSLO Norwegian biotech newcomer Nordic Nanovector , which seeks ways to treat blood-related cancers, says other companies are showing interest in buying the firm.
SEOUL South Korea plans to set up a plant to manufacture a locally developed foot-and-mouth vaccine by 2020 as part of efforts to combat outbreaks of the viral animal disease, the country's agriculture ministry said on Monday.
BEIJING Bird flu infection rates on Chinese poultry farms may be far higher than previously thought, because the strain of the deadly virus that has killed more than 100 people this winter is hard to detect in chickens and geese, animal health experts say.