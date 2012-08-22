U.S. health regulators announced a recall of CareFusion's Alaris pump module Model 8100, saying a potential keypad malfunction in the infusion pump could cause serious injury or death.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the affected pump modules, used for delivering a variety of fluids, drugs and blood products to patients, were manufactured between October 2011 and February 2012.

The FDA classified the action as a Class I recall on its website, meaning that the defective units could cause serious harm to a patient's health.

Earlier this month, the FDA had announced a Class I recall of another CareFusion pump, the Alaris PC unit Model 8015, citing a malfunction in its power supply board.

Shares of CareFusion closed at $26.61 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore; Editing by Anthony Kurian)