CHICAGO U.S. agribusiness and trading giant Cargill Inc CARG.UL said quarterly earnings fell 7 percent, dragged down by its risk-management and food ingredient units.

Minneapolis-based Cargill, one of the world's largest privately held corporations, reported $404 million in earnings from continuing operations for the fiscal fourth quarter ended May 31, compared to $435 million a year earlier.

Earnings fell in its risk-management and food ingredient sectors while results were up in grain origination/processing, agricultural services, and industrial earnings.

Fourth-quarter revenue rose 32 percent to $34.8 billion.

Cargill recorded an additional $359 million in the fourth quarter from discontinued operations -- income attributable to Cargill's former majority investment in fertilizer maker Mosaic Co (MOS.N).

The company also recognized a one-time accounting gain of $11.49 billion on the May 25 distribution of its Mosaic shares, which were exchanged for Cargill stock and Cargill debt.

Cargill is a leading U.S. grain exporter, biofuels producer, food processor and energy trader.

